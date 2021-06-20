Melon Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00753247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083802 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

