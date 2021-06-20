MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $878.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

MELI stock opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $922.50 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,445.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

