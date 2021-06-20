Merculet (MVP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $118,904.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00176919 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,638.55 or 0.99757839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.00845656 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.