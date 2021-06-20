Mercury Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $783.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00133186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00177615 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.30 or 0.99682972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00856381 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

