Meridian Network Market Cap Tops $474,345.41 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $474,345.41 and $88,281.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00203856 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00630732 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

