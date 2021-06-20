Meta (MTA) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00728016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00083088 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

