Meter Governance Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $680,703.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00008250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

