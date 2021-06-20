Method Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $30,871.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $30,871.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00751489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00044152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00083358 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,296,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

