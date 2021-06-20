Metronome (MET) Price Hits $3.11 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $36.88 million and approximately $124,195.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00008678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00133922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00176558 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00872794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,807.73 or 0.99882135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,139,734 coins and its circulating supply is 11,853,360 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

