MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $646.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.40. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

