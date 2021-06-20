Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,929 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $167.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.