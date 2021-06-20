Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81,996 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $27,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

