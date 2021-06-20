Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 274,492 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,492 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Kraft Heinz worth $26,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 24.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 45.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 83.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $2,662,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.