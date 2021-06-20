Mirrored Amazon Price Tops $3,529.59 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,529.59 or 0.10035356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $32.71 million and $5,912.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00057174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00129231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00174988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,273.88 or 1.00291035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00808003 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 9,268 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

