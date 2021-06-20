Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $511.18 or 0.01438990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $2,227.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00177322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,452.21 or 0.99799034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.22 or 0.00836671 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,137 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

