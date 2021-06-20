Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce $48.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.64 million to $48.84 million. Model N reported sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $189.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of MODN opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $395,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Model N by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 63,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.