Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Model N worth $89,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Model N by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 1,180.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

