Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $229,840.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 5,600,576 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

