Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,941,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,517,365. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

