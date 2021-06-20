Mooncoin Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00436820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

