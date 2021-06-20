MoonSwap (MOON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,104.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $4,104.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.04 or 0.00435533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,771,998 coins and its circulating supply is 22,751,497 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

