Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.90% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $10,126,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPAA stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

