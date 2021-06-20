MovieBloc Hits Market Cap of $37.56 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $37.56 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,558,840,182 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

