mStable USD Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.49 million and $3,177.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,035.33 or 0.99921286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00072231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

