MXC (MXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.53 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. MXC has a market cap of $79.37 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,388,083 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

