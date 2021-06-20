Mysterium Hits Market Cap of $6.55 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $22,933.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00742767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00083210 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.