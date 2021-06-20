MyWish (WISH) Trading 47.3% Higher Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $2.41 million and $399.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00741771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083179 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

