Namecoin (NMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,193.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and $13,193.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,672.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.03 or 0.01564314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00428425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000929 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars.

