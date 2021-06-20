Nano (NANO) Hits Market Cap of $762.86 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Nano has a market cap of $762.86 million and $30.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00016465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.06 or 0.06163171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.53 or 0.01545858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00433190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00141636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00746055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00429249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00364856 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

