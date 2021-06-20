NAOS Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $876,640.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $876,640.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00137381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00180892 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,506.97 or 0.99628672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00847964 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

