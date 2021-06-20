NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $6.24 million and $1,136.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00728016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00083088 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

