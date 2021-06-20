Nasdacoin Trading Down 37.4% This Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $294,376.19 and approximately $5,119.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,046,361 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

