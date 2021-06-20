Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Navient worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 268.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 163,886 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Navient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Navient by 79.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 122,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.20. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.