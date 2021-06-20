Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. Cowen started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $30.79 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

