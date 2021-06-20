Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $397.53 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 396,959,560 coins and its circulating supply is 396,958,987 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

