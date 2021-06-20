New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 10,190 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of JOYY worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.45. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.