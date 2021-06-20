New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 12,710 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of CareDx worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at $33,701,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -305.64 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.