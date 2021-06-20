New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Everbridge worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.