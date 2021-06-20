New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.46 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

