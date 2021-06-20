New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

