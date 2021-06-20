New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 287.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $1,472,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,882,385.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $6,056,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,001,563 shares of company stock valued at $480,390,194. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $56.05 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

