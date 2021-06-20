New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 1,422.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of Precigen worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $4,154,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 347,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Precigen by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,681,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,648,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,610,405. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. Equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.