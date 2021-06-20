New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 2,435.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,937 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Seer worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,842,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -13.44. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

