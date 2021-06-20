New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.77 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

FCN stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

