New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,090 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 675,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,708,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

