New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.96 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Omnicell worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $62,233,000.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

