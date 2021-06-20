New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.99 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.65 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

