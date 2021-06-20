New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.03 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of United States Steel worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,383,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

