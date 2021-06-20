New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of The Howard Hughes worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.24 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

