New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.45 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Unum Group worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unum Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.